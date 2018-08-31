Auxilio (CTEK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Auxilio (NASDAQ:CTEK) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Auxilio earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6917332060727 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Auxilio stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,516. Auxilio has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

