AV Homes (AVHI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News articles about AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AV Homes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7122323303512 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVHI shares. BidaskClub lowered AV Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AV Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get AV Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:AVHI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. 7,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,119. AV Homes has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $479.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). AV Homes had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. equities analysts predict that AV Homes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AV Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AV Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.