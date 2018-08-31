Avanos Medical (AVNS) vs. Inogen (INGN) Financial Analysis

Avanos Medical (NASDAQ: INGN) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $611.60 million 5.56 $79.30 million $2.35 30.60 Inogen $249.44 million 22.66 $21.00 million $1.31 202.08

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inogen. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avanos Medical and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33 Inogen 0 1 4 1 3.00

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Inogen has a consensus price target of $221.40, suggesting a potential downside of 16.37%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Inogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44% Inogen 10.39% 16.51% 13.48%

Summary

Inogen beats Avanos Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

