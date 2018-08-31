Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $78.46 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

