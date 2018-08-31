Avestar Capital LLC Sells 9,818 Shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 91.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 217,211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the second quarter valued at $992,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 24.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 16.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $42.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a one year low of $791.37 and a one year high of $887.23.

