Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Aviance Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,643,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,183,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 549.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.