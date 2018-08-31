Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,324 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,022,000 after buying an additional 223,543 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 61,642.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,447,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth $71,195,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.74.

NYSE SNE opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,882.28 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $62.70 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

