Aviance Capital Management LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) Stock

Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

RPG stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

