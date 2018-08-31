Avis Budget Group (CAR) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News stories about Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avis Budget Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.6360214661029 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

