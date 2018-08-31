Avista Corp (AVA) VP Kevin J. Christie Sells 380 Shares of Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) VP Kevin J. Christie sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $19,433.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,190. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3725 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 76.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its stake in Avista by 60.0% during the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $2,463,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

