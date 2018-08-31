Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 523.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Ball by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ball by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Ball by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

