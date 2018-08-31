BancFirst (BANF) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

BANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $63.50 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $187,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $602,930. 42.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

