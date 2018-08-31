Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE: BMA):

8/30/2018 – Banco Macro SA ADR Class B was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/23/2018 – Banco Macro SA ADR Class B was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Banco Macro SA ADR Class B was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

8/20/2018 – Banco Macro SA ADR Class B was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/7/2018 – Banco Macro SA ADR Class B was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

NYSE:BMA traded up $9.55 on Friday, hitting $43.91. 32,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10.

Get Banco Macro SA ADR Class B alerts:

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.12). Banco Macro SA ADR Class B had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $477.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.92 million. research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR Class B will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Dumac Inc. grew its stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.