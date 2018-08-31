Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 328,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 140,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 198,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 503,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $320.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

