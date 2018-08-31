Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Marin Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 44.9457624680778 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $88.35 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $617.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $80,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,753 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $155,701.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $271,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.