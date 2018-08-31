Bank of Montreal Can Invests $131,000 in SenesTech Inc (SNES)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SenesTech by 81.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 794,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 357,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SenesTech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.56.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 13,362.22% and a negative return on equity of 214.75%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES).

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.