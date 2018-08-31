Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Aegion Corp (AEGN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aegion by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Aegion in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aegion by 245.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aegion by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. Aegion Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $28.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $335.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.80 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. equities analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.