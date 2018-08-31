Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 644,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $62,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 183.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $101.18 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.