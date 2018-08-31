Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,151 Shares of ILG Inc (ILG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of ILG worth $62,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ILG by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in ILG by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ILG by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILG opened at $34.79 on Friday. ILG Inc has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. ILG had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.00 million. analysts forecast that ILG Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

