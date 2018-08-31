Bank Ozk’s (OZK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OZK. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bank Ozk from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank Ozk stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

