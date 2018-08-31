Barclays Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.00 ($151.16).

Shares of Siemens stock traded down €1.14 ($1.33) on Friday, hitting €112.08 ($130.33). 802,084 shares of the company traded hands. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

