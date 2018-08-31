Barings Participation Investors (MPV) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 1.98% of Barings Participation Investors worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 321.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

MPV opened at $14.42 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $15.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd.

In other Barings Participation Investors news, insider Robert Eugene Joyal sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $90,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barings Participation Investors

There is no company description available for Barings Participation Investors.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.