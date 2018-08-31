BB&T Co. (BBT) Position Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,754,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BB&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BB&T by 19.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 81,234 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners lowered BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.