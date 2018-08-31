Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $111.96 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.