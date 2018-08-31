Berenberg Bank Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (NEM)

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.38 ($116.72).

ETR:NEM opened at €141.90 ($165.00) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a 12 month high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

