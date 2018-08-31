Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 69,290 Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Twilio comprises approximately 2.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Twilio by 12.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Twilio by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Twilio by 99.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.55 and a beta of -0.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $271,951.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,662 shares of company stock worth $10,947,569. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

