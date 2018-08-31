Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 6.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 496.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total value of $314,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,439 shares of company stock valued at $152,054,088. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Netflix to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.99.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $370.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 296.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.73 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.