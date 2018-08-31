BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) CFO Sells $136,269.00 in Stock

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) CFO Dan Hollenbach sold 4,900 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Hollenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Dan Hollenbach sold 6,100 shares of BG Staffing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $169,763.00.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. BG Staffing had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

