BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BHP Billiton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BHP Billiton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in BHP Billiton by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Billiton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Billiton during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

BHP Billiton stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. BHP Billiton’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.