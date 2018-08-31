BidaskClub Downgrades EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) to Sell

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

EMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of EMC Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

EMCI stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EMC Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Anne Simonetta sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $38,736.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 9,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

