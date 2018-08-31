BidaskClub Downgrades Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTLF. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $129.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $331,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock worth $2,196,955. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

