BidaskClub Lowers Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $269.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 75.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.