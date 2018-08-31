BidaskClub Lowers Mobile Mini (MINI) to Hold

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of MINI opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.93. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,768.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 60.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 81.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

