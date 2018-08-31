Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Big Lots has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Big Lots has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE:BIG opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,452,457.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 6,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,250 shares of company stock worth $2,319,663 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Big Lots to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

