BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $65.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $51.59 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.45.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,128 shares in the company, valued at $48,326,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toby Wegman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $129,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,755,539. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 3,339.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 227,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 204,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.