Bitauto (BITA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BITA. ValuEngine cut Bitauto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CLSA cut Bitauto from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Bitauto from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Macquarie cut Bitauto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bitauto from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

BITA stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bitauto has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.11.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. equities analysts forecast that Bitauto will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bitauto by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bitauto by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bitauto by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bitauto by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bitauto by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

