Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $93.83 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00064831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC, Exrates and Nanex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $93.83 million and $118,192.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.02160145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00306011 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00265639 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00107008 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016538 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,524,490 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

