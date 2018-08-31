BlackRock (BLK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is undertaking initiatives to restructure its actively managed equity business and expand globally via acquisitions to further boost top-line growth. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, mounting expenses, mainly due to continued rise in marketing costs, might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. The company's high dependence on overseas revenues also remains a matter of concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.25.

BLK stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $408.62 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

