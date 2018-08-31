Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Capital Investment earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.8315418280095 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BKCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,803. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. equities analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

