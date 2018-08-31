BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,034,698,000 after buying an additional 192,139 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,272,094 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,562,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $467.92 per share, with a total value of $467,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $475.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.25.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

