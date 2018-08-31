BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $1,089,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 564,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Golub Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 615,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 214.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $1,734,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $23,393,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $244,063.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,088.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,237 shares of company stock worth $6,395,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

