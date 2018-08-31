BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,243 Shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,047,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,097,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,715,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 31,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $3,011,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,941 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,504 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

