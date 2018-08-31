Blox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $287,392.00 (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Blox has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $287,392.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blox token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BigONE, Gatecoin and Binance. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blox

Blox’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,329,084 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, Gate.io, BigONE, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

