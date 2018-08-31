BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $102,000 Holdings in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Imperva were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Imperva by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Imperva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Imperva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Imperva by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Imperva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of IMPV opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 1.68. Imperva Inc has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Imperva Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

