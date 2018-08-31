Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Cut by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 3.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,216,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $346.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $234.29 and a 1 year high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. Boeing’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.78.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

