BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Receives $41.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

BOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

BofI stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. BofI has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.12.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). BofI had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. research analysts forecast that BofI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BofI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,079,000 after buying an additional 209,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BofI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,886,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BofI by 3,422.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,310,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BofI by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BofI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 667,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 30,942 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

