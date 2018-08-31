Bonpay (BON) Price Hits $0.0832 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Bonpay has a market cap of $939,224.00 and approximately $27,498.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00288756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00154912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035518 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

