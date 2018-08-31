Books-A-Million (BAMM) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Books-A-Million (NASDAQ:BAMM) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Books-A-Million earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.3915244007427 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ BAMM remained flat at $$3.25 during trading on Friday. Books-A-Million has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.39.

Books-A-Million Company Profile

Books-A-Million, Inc is a book retailer primarily located in the eastern United States and operates both superstores and traditional bookstores. The Company operates through three segments: retail trade, electronic commerce trade, and real estate development and management. The retail trade segment is engaged in the retail sale of books, magazines and general merchandise, including gifts, cards, games, toys, collectibles, music, digital video disc (DVDs), electronic devices and accessories at its retail stores.

