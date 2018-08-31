Boston Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Sunday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the year.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

