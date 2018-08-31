Bowhead (AHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $262,330.00

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Bowhead token can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $262,330.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bowhead has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.04034673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00185292 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001315 BTC.

AHT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bowhead can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

